Gov’t spent $18B on upgrading Linden roads in the last two years – VP Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday told thousands of supporters at a rally in Wismar, Linden, that a whopping $18 billion investment was made in the last two years to improve road networks.

“We promised to spend more money in your communities, and the last two years alone, you had $18 billion spent on building roads,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Not only did residents benefit from smoother roadways, but some 700 odd individuals would have gained employment to undertake these important projects.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, on Sunday at the PPP/C rally

According to Dr Jagdeo, as the PPP/C administration rolls out the second phase of development in 2025 and beyond, residents of the mining town will gain more opportunities like these.

“There will be new opportunities because when we start building the concrete drains here in Linden and across the country, many more will get contracts,” he said.

Dr Jagdeo told the massive gathering that in the next term, youths can look forward to better-paying jobs, education and training opportunities and improvement in the basic services like healthcare.

A section of the large gathering of PPP/C supporters at a rally in Linden on Sunday

For example, Dr Jagdeo revealed that US$30 million will be spent on upgrading the Linden Regional Hospital into a state-of-the-art facility.

He said that young people will have opportunities to establish their own businesses through the special development bank that the PPP/C administration aims to create in the new term.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday at the PPP/C rally

“We are going to tackle the cost of living to make sure that we bring down costs. We will put more money in people’s pockets. You will get more grants from the government, the pensioners will see an increase, and everyone will see an increase,” the vice president affirmed.

As the election season draws closer, Dr Jagdeo stressed the importance of voting for a party with a clear vision for the country. To this end, he said, “We are a party of substance. A party that is offering a future for every Guyanese.”