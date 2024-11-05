Gov’t strengthening Integrity Commission Act

The government is clamping down on persons who refuse to honestly declare their assets through a comprehensive review of the Integrity Commission Act.

This is according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, who explained that the Act having existed since 1997, requires stronger accountability measures.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

“When we look at the Integrity Commission Act…people have felt they could disobey [it, and] that’s changing,” the minister said during an anti-corruption workshop with private sector representatives on Tuesday.

Already, she said, some key areas of weakness have been identified. For instance, the Act will establish formal guidelines for electronic declarations and implement advanced cybersecurity technology to safeguard uploaded data.

“A simple amendment we are making is that right now, you report from June to June, which is very awkward for the declarants. So, one of the amendments we are making to make it easier for declarants is to put it on a fiscal calendar year. The proposal is to report the same time you do your income tax,” the minister further disclosed.

Additionally, the government plans to strengthen certain elements of the reporting mechanism and is exploring stricter penalties for those who fail to comply.

“The screws, as they say, are tightening on people who hold public office and refuse to declare and honestly declare their assets,” she said.

Minister Teixeira speaking during the anti-corruption workshop with private sector representatives on Tuesday

A public shaming system is also being considered. Minister Teixeira suggested that publishing the names of those who have not declared may encourage compliance. However, she acknowledged that this mechanism might not be effective in all cases.

“That will hopefully be coming before the end of the year into parliament,” she affirmed.

The Integrity Commission Act was enacted in 1997 to promote transparency and accountability in public life. It establishes the Integrity Commission, an independent body responsible for overseeing and enforcing the Act.

The Act aims to deter corruption, enhance public trust, and promote good governance.

This review forms part of a wider suite of measures being implemented to tackle corruption in all its forms. The government has already signed and ratified multiple international actions to demonstrate its commitment to this cause.

