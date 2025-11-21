Gov’t to launch Guyana Digital School, anti-bullying app

Major Push to Improve Access, Equity and Safety in Education

The government is set to launch the Guyana Digital School in early December, a transformative platform that will provide 24/7 access to learning and strengthen equity across the education system.

Speaking at his press conference on the lawns of the Albion Sugar Estate, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that the initiative is designed to meet students where they are, ensuring every learner can benefit from modern, digital education.

H.E. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

So far, Region Six has almost 1,000 persons enrolled, bringing that figure to 5,000 before the official launch.

Alongside the Digital School, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is introducing a suite of digital tools aimed at modernising classroom delivery, improving performance, and reducing administrative burdens on teachers.

A key upgrade is the Education Management Information System (EMIS), which delivers real-time data on attendance, performance, and school operations.

Already used by 40% of schools, full adoption is expected by mid-2025.

According to the head of state, “every tool we’re deploying is about improving student outcomes and giving teachers more time to teach.”

Cabinet members

New data analytics will help identify weaknesses among students and educators to strengthen the performance in the Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) and the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

A dedicated team will soon address long-standing challenges in student transfers.

Teachers will also benefit from a new online service that streamlines processing of leave, retirement benefits and other transactions, allowing them to remain focused on classroom instruction.

In a major step toward school safety, the government will roll out a national anti-bullying app, designed for better reporting, trend monitoring, and rapid intervention.

“We are building a safer, more supportive school environment for every child,” President Ali affirmed.

The region is also preparing for expanded tertiary access, with students soon able to pursue engineering, pre-medicine and other programmes right in Region Six, reducing travel and financial burdens.

Additionally, seven new special needs education spaces will be created, supported by digital access and strengthened teacher capacity, including 14 teachers who completed advanced special needs training.

All measures, including digital, administrative, and academic, are part of a broader effort to build a modern, inclusive education system aligned with Guyana’s development goals.

The Guyana Digital School and anti-bullying app are expected to be officially launched next month.