Gov’t to link hinterland regions to boost connectivity, improve cost of living

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill outlined the government’s plan to better connect the hinterland regions, aiming to improve access to services and reduce living costs.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during the engagement in Paramakatoi

Speaking during a recent live broadcast, the minister said major infrastructure works to link Regions Eight and Nine are underway.

At the centre of the plan is the construction and upgrading of the Karasabai airstrip. The airstrip will mirror the construction of the Aishalton airstrip, aimed at improving air access to remote communities.

He also announced plans to construct 29 bridges between Karasabai and Monkey Mountain.

“Then getting that road pushed all the way down to Paramakatoi, connecting all of the villages,” he explained.

This, he said, is critical to long-term national development, especially in cost reduction, as he pointed to the high cost of basic goods.

Internal Road in Monkey Mountain, Region Eight

“It was an interesting discovery of a bag of cement at one price, let’s say it is $1600 or $16,000 at Lethem, but by the time it gets to Monkey Mountain, because of the cost of transportation, the price is sometimes multiplied by four or by five,” he said.

The minister added that with the construction of this critical infrastructure, the impact will be almost immediate.

“When we improve those bridges and get the roads developed just like what has happened between Linden and Lethem, [where] we have built out the 45 bridges, and we are seeing now trucks, buses, cars, everything just moving, the same thing will happen. So, Region Eight will experience greater development,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

The public works minister said the new focus is to expand these roads to accommodate larger trucks, allowing goods to be transported more cheaply and efficiently.

Hinterland Road

“In the economy of scales, we will be able to bring prices down, cost of living in those areas will go down. While we may be spending money on Capital Investment, and some people who don’t understand the long-term goal and the long-term framework, when you can get more vehicles in, cut travel time and wear and tear on vehicles, the impact in the community is great,“ Minister Edghill said.

Beyond the development in Regions Eight and Nine, the minister highlighted ongoing road works linked to the proposed Corentyne River bridge, which is being pursued with support from the Surinamese government.

Roads are being developed from El Dorado to Orealla, with further connections planned to Siparuta and Kwakwani. Minister Edghill said that the particular project is expected to reach its final award phase this year.