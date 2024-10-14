Gov’t warns against illegal land sales along Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Minister Kwame McCoy, responsible for Public Affairs within the Office of the Prime Minister, has issued a strong warning against the illegal sale of land along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

This follows numerous complaints from citizens who reported paying for plots of land, but not receiving any.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy speaks to the residents about the illegal sale of lands along the highway during a community meeting at the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra NDC

“If at any point in time, someone comes to you and encourages you to pay for a plot of land you should record them and bring the evidence to me and I will ensure that the necessary actions are taken,” Minister McCoy said during a community meeting at the Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) on Saturday.

According to the minister, these illegal transactions are allegedly being carried out by residents of communities along the highway. He emphasised that only the Ministry of Housing and Water is authorised to legally and transparently manage land sales.

The illegal activity delays the surveying process conducted by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the land allocation efforts by the housing ministry. It also hinders the government’s development plans for new housing schemes on the highway.

“This has to stop. We cannot want to have a developed country where the aesthetic is being improved, the lives and conditions of citizens are being transformed and then we are subscribing to arrangements that deprive us of achieving those things,” the minister emphasised.

Minister McCoy engaging with an officer from the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) and residents of the area

He reminded residents of the PPP/C government’s proven track record in housing, emphasising that one of its top priorities is to provide homeownership opportunities for all Guyanese.

“As a government, we are not short of actions when it comes to land ownership, but it has to be done the correct way. We continuously implement measures to meet that mandate for the Guyanese people,” the minister said.

Minister McCoy reiterated his call for individuals to stop engaging in illegal activities and urged them to collaborate with the government to facilitate land ownership in a manner that complies with the laws and legal standards of Guyana.

