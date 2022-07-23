Gov’t welcomes new US$1M ANSA McAl mini-mart

– More local products needed on the shelves – Minister Waldron appeals

With the opening of a new US$1 million ANSA McAl Trading Limited mini-mart, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, has called for local products to also be prominent on the shelves of the business entity.

Commissioning of the ANSA McAL mini-mart at Beterverwagting

Minister Walrond delivered remarks at the opening of the Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara facility on Friday.

She said the PPP/C Government has been working with small businesses across the country to improve the quality of products they produce.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, through the Guyana Marketing Corporation has been strengthening the production and marketing capacity of our producers, and stores like these can function as conduits for locally produced items to reach our consumers.

But for that to happen, stores must commit to not only stocking, but to prominently placing our local Guyanese items,” Minister Walrond explained.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond accompany ANSA McAL Managing Director, Troy Cadogan in a walkthrough of the mini-mart

The Trinidadian company is one of largest corporations in the world, with several diversified companies in the Caribbean, Europe and North America. The company has been in Guyana for three decades, and provides consumers with a number of products ranging from beverage to pharmaceuticals.

Minister Walrond said government is happy with the launch of the new layer of investment on the East Coast, noting that the administration will continue to put systems in place to ensure a business-friendly environment for investments.

“We want to send a message that we consider you our development partner, and when we consider your investment, small or large, we want to make sure that we create the enabling environment for your investment to thrive,” the minister said.

ANSA McAL’s Managing Director, Troy Cadogan said the company is working to expand mini-marts countrywide. He said the company is aware of the rapid expansion ongoing in Guyana, and wants to capitalise on the opportunities.

“We are cognisant of the development thrust across all the various sectors of Guyana. In this regard, we are ensuring that our footprint is recorded in Guyana’s sand and in the process providing employment for Guyanese,” he stated.

Cadogan said people can trust the establishment to provide authentic products that are of international standard. Only recently, several government ministers oversaw the commissioning of the $300 million Imran Ally Shopping Complex, a hardware and variety store at Enmore Estate Road, East Coast Demerara.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

