Gov’t will not be hindered in its quest for ‘One Guyana’ – Min Benn

– Lambasts opposition for ‘meaningless’ contribution to budget debates

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn has made it clear that nothing will hinder the government from achieving its ‘One Guyana’ goal.

The minister made this strong statement on Thursday during the budget debate in the National Assembly.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn during day four of the 2023 National Budget debates

‘One Guyana’ is the brainchild of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali that seeks to create society where every citizen is guaranteed equal access to education, health and other services.

“Taking into account the challenges we face over the time the APNU+AFC was in government, and, taking into account of what we need to do, to carry this country forward, we speak of ‘One Guyana’ and we know that we will not fail in this mission and no weapon formed against us will prosper,” Minister Benn told the house.

The minister described the $781.9 billion fiscal plan as a budget that will clear the pathway for rapid development. The home affairs minister lambasted the APNU+AFC for presenting meaningless presentations to the National Assembly on budget 2023.

“Hearing the presentations here again suggests that we, perhaps will never have an engagement where there will be rational presentations, rational discussion and discourse based on facts, not alternative facts, but contrived truths in relation to the development of the country, the performance and intent of our government … In relation to coming together in a national mission to make our people safe and secure and that we move deliberately and quickly on the pathway towards peace, prosperity and further development,” Minister Benn asserted.

