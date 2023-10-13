Gov’t working to further push agri. development in Amerindian communities

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha has assured that his ministry will continue to support the various Amerindian communities, in keeping with commitments made during engagements at the recently concluded National Toshaos Council Conference.

Speaking during a recent interview, the minister stated that, “By the end of this year, we will set up 50 cages in various parts of the country. I have given them a number of tools and planting materials in the deep south in Region Nine. We have been providing all the cassava sticks.”

Plants growing in a shade house

Communities in Region Nine are also receiving assistance with peanut cultivation. Similarly, a processing plant has been set up while the new Guyana Marketing Corporation will assist in securing markets for the produce.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali recently announced that three million pounds of ginger is expected to be produced this year.

Minister Mustapha said more than $20 million was distributed for planting materials in the region.

The plan is to develop crops specific to the different regions.

“I want to make Region One, one of the regions that produce all the spices. In Region Nine, we are looking at peanut cultivation. We are looking at cassava. Those are things that can bring valuable income to the population in those communities” the minister said.

The ministry is also hoping to sign an agreement with Cuba to have specialists come to Guyana to develop apiculture in Regions One and Nine.

