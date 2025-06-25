Govt’s investments, hard work yield high results at NGSA 2025 

This year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) saw Guyana achieving exceptional achievement and results in the four subject areas, marking what is described as a major milestone for the country’s education sector in the past five years.

In 2024, the overall pass rate was 49 per cent; this year it skyrocketed to an overwhelming 63 per cent, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Education.

In 2025, the overall performance for English Language is 69.2 per cent, 64.7 per cent for Social Studies, 55.51 per cent for Mathematics and 63.7 per cent for Science this year.

“Today is the day that we see how the investment and hard work deliver the nation’s best results. And that is what we got. Conscious investment, back-breaking and consistent work and daily efforts that didn’t get celebrated have shown us today that once we invest in our children in this country, they will do well. Today, we celebrate Guyana’s best results across every single subject,” Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said during the announcement of the results at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, on Wednesday.

She added, “This is how investments create impact in each and every home for every child. There is more to come. We are not stopping here. We are seeing the results today.”

Despite the setback that students experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Manickchand stated that this year’s results did not happen by accident, highlighting the fact that massive investments were made in the nation’s children.

The education minister highlighted that the introduction of the Grade Five Assessment has helped the ministry to effectively diagnose and address learning gaps. She outlined the interventions that were put in place to provide children across the hinterland and coastland regions with the best possible learning environment.

Minister Manickchand said that the monumental achievement at this year’s NGSA is a testament to the hard work of the dedicated teachers and parents, pupils, and the strategic vision of the government.

Some 9,000 teachers are presently being trained to deliver the highest standard of quality education, while approximately 39 secondary schools are under construction, which means that universal access to secondary education is within reach.

To improve literacy, the ministry will be launching a nationwide programme to ensure every child in the school system can read by Grade Four.

Looking ahead, she noted that the government will continue to provide equitable access to education, a goal that will nurture a highly skilled and competitive future generation.

