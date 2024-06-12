Gov’t’s remains committed to eliminating Child Labour

The government is keen on implementing and developing national policies to eliminate child labour in all forms.

Efforts are being made to train more officers from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Ministry of Labour to engage more meaningfully with families and children in communities.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

This is according to Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, as she addressed the gathering at the culmination of the Ministry of Labour’s annual child labour awareness walk, at the ministry’s headquarters, Brickdam, Georgetown, on Wednesday.

“We began a conversation looking at the merits of having a conference focusing on child labour among the key stakeholders so that we can work towards further removal of this scourge,” Minister Persaud stated.

Child labour is defined as work that denies children their childhood, potential, and dignity, and harmfully affects their physical and mental development.

Dr Persaud stressed that child labour must not be confused with doing chores.

She said also that every child should understand the meaning of child labour and how it can rob them of their fullest potential and rights.

Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine

Meanwhile, Chief Labour Officer, Dhaneshwar Deonarine added that the national action plan for the elimination of child labour is a clear indication of the ministry’s commitment to end child labour.

He explained that Guyana’s laws and regulations concerning child labour are sufficient.

Guyana has also ratified key International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) conventions that guard against child labour including the Minimum Age Convention, and the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention.

The ministry is set to host a series of activities this month to raise awareness on this global problem which has detrimental and emotional effects on children.

Scene from the Ministry of Labour’s annual child labour awareness walk 2024

Labour officers will be visiting a minimum of 40 secondary schools countrywide to interact with students on the effects of child labour.

Additionally, awareness walks will be hosted in Regions One and Four, and an art competition for children between eight to16 years old will be held.

This year, World Day Against Child Labour is themed, ‘Let’s act on our commitments: End Child Labour.’

Scene from the Ministry of Labour's annual child labour awareness walk 2024

