GPHC launches ‘eCARE’: a new era of secure, digital healthcare

In a major step towards digitising the healthcare sector, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has launched ‘eCARE,’ an electronic health record system that replaces paper charts with secure, cloud-based patient files.

GPHC’s Chief Executive Officer Robbie Rambarran made the announcement recently during a social media broadcast.

He explained that the ‘eCARE’ service now allows every patient to have an electronic record, which will be accessible by workers in various departments.

This eliminates repeated paperwork and improves the workflow at the medical institution, making it easier for the multi-disciplinary team to collaborate.

“This isn’t just a technology change, it is a transformation in how we deliver care with greater accountability, transparency and efficiency,” Rambarran stated.

Every act of care that is being delivered to patients is supported by the new system. Other features in the hospital are also being upgraded to match the new intervention.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s health sector has seen tremendous improvements and modernisation.

These include the construction of regional hospitals, fully equipped with facilities intended to provide comprehensive healthcare to Guyanese in every region. To complement this transformation, the government continues to invest heavily in human resources and development training.

Investments are also being made in electronic health records, AI-assisted diagnostics, and even robotic surgery. With support from global partners, local hospitals are now connected to international imaging and lab services, available 24/7.

Several processes were undertaken, including the passage and enactment of the Data Protection Act, aimed at preventing the misuse or theft of the personal data of patients.

Earlier in March, the Ministry of Health (MoH) signed a US$3.3 million contract with RioMed Limited for the implementation of a national electronic health record system. The first phase of that project began at the GPHC and all its satellite clinics.

After the first phase is complete, other clinics will be looked at, and the goal is to have the electronic health record system used in all facilities across the country.