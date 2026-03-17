GPS, UG launches Strategic Correctional Leadership, Mental and Neurological courses to upskill prison officers

In a move to modernise the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), two specialised training programmes, Strategic Correctional Leadership and Mental and Neurological Health, were launched on Tuesday to upskill prison officers.

The two courses, unveiled at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), form part of the Annual Senior Correctional Officers Conference 2026.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between the University of Guyana (UoG) and the GPS. It also marks the first time the UoG will deliver specialised training for senior prison leadership.

Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim, delivering remarks at the launch of two courses for prison officers

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Director of Prisons, Kevin Pilgrim, said the courses align with the conference’s theme “Fostering Growth, Driving Synergy, and Securing the Future of Corrections”.

The director reaffirmed the prison service’s commitment to regional cooperation, noting that the GPS aims to align its standards and operations with the wider Caribbean.

“The Guyana Prison Service is committed towards that process. We will humble ourselves; we will share our resources; we will seek to collaborate with everyone who has that vision and is pushing towards a unified Caribbean that we will one day see a Caribbean correctional service,” he emphasised.

The course is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

It will equip officers with tools to identify and manage mental, neurological, and substance use disorders, respond to emergencies, and better understand stigma and vulnerabilities within the prison population.

Prison officers in attendance at the launch of two new courses for prison officers

Additionally, the Strategic Correctional Leadership course aims to strengthen decision-making and leadership among senior officers in the force. It aligns with the GPS mandate to ensure prison reform and correctional management.

Lecturer Dr Mishel Moriah said the programme was carefully designed to enhance leadership capabilities.

The 15-week, four-credit course applies to senior officers with at least 10 years of service, a recognised bachelor’s degree, and relevant correctional training. It is fully accredited and can serve as a pathway to further academic advancement.

The Annual Senior Correctional Officers Conference 2026 will conclude on March 20.