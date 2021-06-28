GPSM contributes to CDC flood relief efforts

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Monday received 50 boxes of sanitary napkins valued $200,000 from the Global People Services and Management Consultants (GPSM) to boost flood relief efforts.

CDC’s Logistics Supervisor, Captain Michael Andrews expressed gratitude for the donation, at a simple presentation ceremony held at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana.

(Left to Right) CDC’s Logistics Supervisor, Captain Michael Andrews receives the donation from GPSM Development Manager, Ms. Tishauna Edwards and GPSM Secretary, Ms. Shevon Bowen

“First, I would like to say thank you on behalf of the Director General of the Civil Defence Commission. I would like to express sincere thanks to the donor of these sanitary napkins, certainly the women that are affected in the flood, they will feel relieved and happy that they can receive this aspect as part of their lives.”

Meanwhile, in an invited comment, Supervisor of GPSM, Ms. Shevon Bowen said the donation was made in keeping with the company’s corporate social responsibility to render assistance to persons in need.

Donated to the CDC’s national flood relief programme

“We believe in giving back and Guyana is in the need right now, so we are giving back to the public; we are giving back to this relief and as a company it is our right to give back to the public.”

Persons desirous of contributing to the CDC’s flood relief efforts are encouraged to contact the agency at telephone numbers 226-1027 or 600-7500 (WhatsApp), or visit its Thomas Lands, Georgetown headquarters.