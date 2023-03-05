GRA issues warning to persons contemplating smuggling drugs, illicit items in personal effects

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) continues to observe alarming cases of increased efforts to smuggle refined narcotic drugs and other such illicit items through personal consignments (barrels, boxes, packages, suitcases and containers) at ports of entry into Guyana.

On March 3, 2023 the Authority’s Law Enforcement and Investigation Division conducted an operation at the Cheddie Jagan International Airport, Timehri and seized quantities of suspected cannabis and refined marijuana found in a passenger’s luggage on an incoming Caribbean flight. The passenger was arrested and has been handed over to CANU for further investigations and possible prosecution.

The Authority once again advises all such persons dealing in or contemplating engaging in such illegal activities to cease and desist therefrom.

The Revenue Authority continues its plea to the General Public to report any illicit, unlawful or smuggling activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.

