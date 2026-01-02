GRA uncovers Conspiracy between several of its Employees and Azruddin Mohamed to transfer Vehicles in breach of AML Regulations

The Guyana Revenue Authority is presently investigating several Employees who may have aided and abetted Mr. Azruddin Mohamed in the transfer of several motor vehicles between November 27, 2025, and December 5, 2025, in breach of both regulations associated with the transfer of motor vehicles and AML regulations.

A perusal of the Authority’s records reveal that the identical employees were responsible for the off premises examination of the vehicles, lodgement, approval of the transfer documents, and the dispatch and receipt of payment to effect the said transfers, with many of the transferees residing at similar addresses in Republic Park and Atlantic Gardens, and Hill Top, Timehri, East Bank Demerara. So far, investigations have revealed eleven such transfers, including luxury vehicles.

All participants in these illegal activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, with arrests expected shortly. Investigations are ongoing, and the Authority’s international partners have been apprised.

The Revenue Authority pleads with the General Public to report any illicit, or unlawful activities on telephone number 227-6060, Extensions 3201, 3204, 3205, 3206, 3211, 3212, or 3408. All information provided will be dealt with strict confidentiality and such persons may be rewarded in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01.