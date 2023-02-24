Gratitude expressed to Guyanese Kamini Balram for serving both nationally and internationally for some 22 years

Earlier on Friday, the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, received a courtesy visit from Kamini Balram, an outstanding Guyanese woman, who has served some 22 years in several national and international organisations.

Minister Edghill met Ms. Balram, who is the Chief of Staff – Employment and Administration at the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), during the body’s High-level Meeting in Montréal, Canada, in July last year, when he was elected Chairperson.

As they spoke briefly on Friday, Minister Edghill reiterated his gratitude for the excellent treatment he received during last year’s meeting.

Further, he has noted his and the Government’s appreciation to persons working abroad, who continue to fly the Guyana flag high, taking along with them Guyana’s hospitality, and for remaining patriotic to their roots.

Ms. Balram, who holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of the West Indies, Barbados, and a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, from the University of Guyana, expressed her gratitude in being able to promote Guyana everywhere she goes.

Among the organisations she has worked with are, Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organisation in Vienna, World Agroforestry Centre in Nairobi, and now, the ICAO.

