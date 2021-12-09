Guyana and South Korea to strengthen bilateral ties

Guyana and the Republic of South Korea is working to strengthen bilateral ties through technical cooperation. Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill and H.E. Ambassador Sangdo Kim, Representative of Republic of Korea to International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Mission, held discussions on Wednesday, at the ongoing thirteen ICAO ICAN 2021 Event being held in Colombia this week.

Korean Ambassador Sangdo Kim and his delegation and Minister Bishop Juan Edghill along with Director General

The two delegations discussed mutual areas of support particularly in civil aviation. Among the areas discussed were technical training in aviation; upgrading of hinterland aerodromes and ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) Management and Implementation Systems (SMIS) and Safety Oversight Management System (SOMS). The SMIS/SOMS is a software programme that was developed by the Republic of Korea to assist States with their ICAO Compliance Programme.