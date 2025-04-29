Guyana, Brazil and PAHO launch cross-border vaccination programme

– initiative aims to boost uptake and promote regional public health

The Governments of Guyana and Brazil, in partnership with the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO), have launched a cross-border vaccination programme to increase immunisation coverage and advance regional health cooperation.

The programme was launched on Saturday at Fazenda Buritizal Grosso in Bonfim, in Brazil’s State of Roraima, marking the start of Vaccination Week in the Americas.

This year’s campaign, running from April 26 to May 3, 2025, is themed: ‘Your decision makes a difference: Immunisation for all.’

It forms part of the Disease Elimination Initiative, a regional strategy targeting the eradication of over 30 infectious diseases and conditions by 2030 — 11 of which are vaccine-preventable.

In Guyana and Brazil, the programme will focus on prioritise immunisation against yellow fever, measles-mumps-rubella (MMR), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

These vaccines will be administered at health facilities across Region Nine, including Sand Creek, Massara, Yurong Paru, Annai, Aishalton, Rewa, Fairview, Shulinab, Potarinau, Toka, Karaudarnau, Karasabai, Lethem, Maruranau, and Surama.

‘We are all committed’

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony reaffirmed his government’s commitment to increasing vaccination uptake.

“We all know the importance [of vaccines] and we are all committed to making sure people get vaccines. I think because both countries have a very strong interest in vaccination, we have seen that the coverage increased significantly. We are very pleased with that increased coverage,” he said.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony speaking at the launch of the cross-border vaccination initiative

Dr Anthony reported that national coverage for MMR and yellow fever stands at 99 per cent, with Region Nine showing 100 per cent coverage for MMR and 97 per cent for yellow fever.

He also acknowledged that misinformation continues to undermine public confidence in vaccines and called for continuous public engagement.

“We have to keep talking to our population and ensure that they understand the importance of vaccination. That is why it is important that initiatives like this not just in one jurisdiction but combining our efforts to ensure that the population that straddles both countries are properly immunised,” he said.

HPV vaccination—key in preventing cervical cancer—is also being expanded, with Region Nine’s current coverage reported at 92 per cent.

Infrastructure and health

Dr Anthony said the government remains committed to building a “world-class healthcare system” and is prioritising infrastructure projects, such as roads and bridges, to strengthen cross-border collaboration and drive socio-economic development.

PAHO/WHO Representative in Guyana, Dr Kim Dickson, emphasised the value of coordinated regional responses to emerging health threats like measles and yellow fever.

Representative of PAHO/WHO in Guyana, Dr Kim Dickson delivering remarks at the launch of the cross-border vaccination initiative

“We in PAHO will continue to provide technical support to our counterparts, to our leaders and policymakers in advocating for health as a foundation of progress,” Dr Dickson stated.

A growing partnership

Romualdo Feitosa Silva, Mayor of Bonfim Municipality in Brazil, hailed the immunisation programme as a symbol of a strong partnership between the two countries.

“We want to increase vaccine coverage in Bonfim and communities,” he said. “My administration is strongly committed to straightening this kind of initiative, and we will be promoting these actions to ensure vaccination for all. This will be our priority- a partnership with local, national and international health organisations.”

Mayor of Bonfim Municipality in Brazil, Romualdo Feitosa Silva addressing the gathering at the launch of the cross-border vaccination initiative

This marks the third cross-border immunisation effort between Guyana and Brazil in the past five years. Also present at the launch were Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock, Regional Health Officer Dr Cerdel McWatt, Brazil’s State Secretary of Health Adelaide Rosa de Castro Lucena, and PAHO/WHO Representative for Brazil, Elisa Prieto.

