Guyana chairing Regional pesticides body

Guyana, a member of the Coordinating Group of Pesticides Control Board (CGPC) of the Caribbean recently accepted its position as Chair of the Regional Body in a virtual handing over ceremony held on 3rd March, 2021. The CGPC is comprised of representatives from the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Boards or Authorities of the countries of the Caribbean, and associate members representing other stakeholders.

The CGPC which was established in 1987 comprises eighteen member states with a mission “to promote sustainable agriculture and to protect human health and the environment through effective management of pesticides and toxic chemicals in the Caribbean”. Over the years this technical regional body has worked towards improving regional coordination and communication, developed and implement policies and initiatives to address pesticide management in a lifecycle approach, and has supported capacity building of technical staff in all member states.

Repackaging of Stockpiles of Obsolete Pesticides in Guyana for Disposal, 2016

Guyana became a member in 2000 and through the collaborative mechanism of the CGPC has had support in strengthening its chemicals management regime in the areas of training, education, public awareness, legislative review, support from regional and international organizations and information exchange. The CGPC is also responsible for the annual observance of Pesticides Awareness Week in the region.

Safeguarding of Stockpiles of Obsolete Pesticides, Guyana Sugar Corporation, 2016

Member states of the CGPC are currently benefitting from the implementation of a four year regional project on “Disposal of Obsolete Pesticides including Persistent Organic Pollutants, Promotion of Alternatives and Strengthening Pesticides Management in the Caribbean” which is being implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization.

This project facilitated the disposal of 21tonnes of obsolete pesticides from Guyana, an empty pesticides container management survey, legislative and cost recovery review, and training of several members of staff of the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board.

Ms. Trecia David-Garnath, Registrar of the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board in her acceptance speech as Chair, thanked the Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture for his unwavering support to the work of the CGPC and pledged to improve the level of networking and information exchange among member countries towards the sound management of chemicals in the Caribbean.