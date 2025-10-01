“Guyana Continues to Demonstrate Serious and Sustained Effort to Combat Trafficking in Persons”

Guyana has once again earned a coveted “Tier 1” ranking in the 2025 Trafficking in Persons Report issued by the U.S. State Department. The annual report assesses the global landscape of human trafficking and evaluates the efforts of individual countries in combating this grave human rights violation.

Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Oneidge Walrond described the Tier 1 ranking as evidence of the Government’s unwavering dedication and effective action in fighting human trafficking.

She noted that The Ministry of Home Affairs, and by extension the Government of Guyana, remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicate human trafficking within our borders and across the wider region. This commitment, she added, is amplified by the tireless efforts of members of the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons, non-governmental organizations, civil society stakeholders, and other partners.

“Our comprehensive approach includes safeguarding vulnerable populations, increasing training and awareness, intensifying spot inspections and anti-trafficking operations, and through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, providing robust support and protection to victims and survivors, pursuing relentless prosecution of offenders, and fostering strong partnerships both locally and internationally,” Minister Walrond said.

This Tier 1 placement marks the ninth consecutive year that Guyana has demonstrated serious and sustained efforts to combat this insidious crime. The Report also highlights several notable advancements in Guyana’s anti-trafficking framework, including an increased prosecution rate, the successful conviction of a sex trafficker with an ordered restitution payment, and enhanced collaboration with foreign governments to investigate trafficking cases effectively and increasing funding for the protection and prevention efforts.

The Report further outlines twelve critical recommendations for Guyana to continue strengthening its anti-trafficking efforts. These include increasing prosecutions and convictions, especially in cases involving child victims; eliminating recruitment fees charged to workers; expanding labour and spot inspections in sectors vulnerable to trafficking such as mining and logging; enforcing restitution orders promptly; proactively screening vulnerable populations, including migrants, for signs of trafficking; and ensuring that convicted traffickers and any complicit officials face adequate penalties.

Minister Walrond stressed that the Government is firmly committed to addressing these recommendations with urgency, deploying advanced policies, rigorous monitoring, and strengthened partnerships to disrupt trafficking networks and safeguard victims.

To report suspicious activities immediately to the Counter-Trafficking in Persons 24/7 Hotline at 227-4083, 623-5030, or 624-0079 (Spanish), or directly to any agency on the Ministerial Taskforce on Trafficking in Persons.