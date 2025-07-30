Guyana, Dominican Republic sign pact to begin cocoa, coffee production in Region One

On Tuesday, the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Agriculture, signed a historic agreement with the Government of the Dominican Republic to commence large-scale cocoa and coffee cultivation in Region One.

This milestone initiative aims to establish approximately 200 acres each of coffee and cocoa as part of Guyana’s broader efforts to boost economic diversification, enhance rural livelihoods, and expand regional trade.

The agreement underscores the importance of sustainable agriculture and technical cooperation and will support the development, cultivation, processing, and marketing of both crops.

It will also pave the way for joint research and development programmes, as well as value-added production and trade facilitation in the cocoa and coffee sectors.

At peak production, the project is expected to yield approximately 8,000 metric tonnes of cocoa.

Additionally, nearly 3,000 individuals are projected to benefit both directly and indirectly from employment and economic opportunities generated through the initiative.

This agreement builds on President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s strategic vision for agricultural revitalisation in Region One.

During a 2024 outreach to Waramuri Village in Barima-Waini, President Ali highlighted the region’s enormous agricultural potential and announced plans to establish a 10,000-acre coffee plantation featuring Arabica and Liberica varieties.

He noted the government’s commitment to restoring Region One as a prominent coffee-producing area through strategic investment and the distribution of thousands of cocoa plants.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Guyana, Ernesto Torres-Pereyra; Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), Jagnarine Singh, and other representatives from both governments were present at the signing ceremony at the ministry’s main office in Georgetown.