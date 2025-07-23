Guyana has maintained 95 per cent of its tropical jungle successfully – Fmr. Colombian President 

Guyana stands as a remarkable example of effective biodiversity protection, boasting an impressive 95 per cent preservation of its tropical rainforest, a point highlighted by the former President of the Republic of Colombia Ivan Marquez.

Marquez made the remarks during the first plenary session titled: ‘The State of Biodiversity: Progress, Challenges and Opportunities’. It was led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, on Wednesday.

Former President of the Republic of Colombia Ivan Marquez

The former Colombian president bemoaned the significant loss of the Amazon Rainforest over the last four decades and the importance of ending deforestation.

“And people may believe that stopping that level of deforestation seems impossible. Well, the response is no, because we are in a country like Guyana that has been able to keep 95 per cent of its territory in tropical jungle successfully,” he stated.

Marquez noted that the discussion should also highlight the importance of pricing carbon accurately, which will help to incentivise biodiversity protection and climate action.

Elaborating further, he said, “So it is important that carbon sinking is rightly compensated. The Amazon biome is sinking every year, accounting for almost 15 per cent of all global greenhouse gas emissions. But we need to put the right pricing on carbon.”

The former president lauded President Ali’s strategic vision in integrating biodiversity protection and climate action into Guyana’s development strategy by using the country’s natural resources to combat poverty.

He highlighted the importance of a Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) and the integral role of indigenous communities in protecting global ecosystems.

Global leaders, conservationists, scientists, and financial partners gathered at the ACCC for the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit

He also emphasised the need for a global movement to safeguard biodiversity with clear Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and market-driven nature-based solutions.

Marques concluded his message with a call for a Global Biodiversity Alliance grounded in practical solutions and market-driven mechanisms, with a strong emphasis on rationality, sound policies, and sustainable development.