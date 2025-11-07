Guyana hits landmark: 1,345 newly trained teachers join national workforce

– Gov’t’s vision for 100% teacher certification accelerates nationwide

The education sector has received a significant boost with 1,345 newly trained teachers from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), following a graduation ceremony at the National Stadium in Providence on Friday.

After two years of training, the qualified teachers can now work in various specialised fields such as childhood education, primary and secondary education, Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), and teacher education programs.

They are now joining more than 6,000 trained graduates that CPCE have produced since 2020.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag reminded the graduates that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s plan for a fully trained teaching workforce was first talked about at the cabinet five years ago, and that goal is being achieved.

“You would have heard that in every particular programme or field, a region was called from this country. Every single region was mentioned,” the minister said. She highlighted that significant strides had been made to have 100 per cent trained teachers in Guyana.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag poses for a picture with some of the newly trained teachers

Below is the breakdown of the number of teachers trained by region in 2025:

The education minister urged graduates to remain committed to their oath and the principles of integrity, compassion, and excellence, while complimenting them for reaching the finish.

“Every single time you feel overwhelmed, remember you are changing lives one lesson at a time,” the minister stated.

Minister Parag also announced that all graduate teachers will receive an upgrade effective October 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, 1,456 new trainees have already registered across 20 satellite centres nationwide, demonstrating the growing appeal of the teaching profession.

A section of the graduating batch taking their oath

Advisor to the Ministry of Education on Tertiary Reform, Dr Kofi Dalrymple delivered the charge, urging the educators to adopt the practice of continuous learning, emphasising “not because your job demands it but because Guyana demands it.”

Additionally, the Chief Education Officer (CEO), Sadam Hussain, administered the Teacher’s Oath, signifying the graduates’ official entry into the teaching profession.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration has placed trained graduate teachers at the forefront of its development agenda, and has decentralised the CPCE in all 10 administrative regions.

Trainees can now pursue training through a hybrid approach, meaning they can study without having to travel to Georgetown.