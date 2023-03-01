Guyana Investment Day scheduled at PDAC 2023

The Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest) is pleased to announce a Guyana Investment Day on March 6, 2023. This event will be held at the 2023 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

PDAC 2023 is the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention and is the leading event for Countries, Organizations and Companies connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries.

Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of Guyana Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop will be speaking on the Investment Outlook of Guyana. Other speakers will include Guyana’s High Commissioner to Canada, His Excellency Mr. Keith George along with Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, His Excellency Mr. Mark Berman.

This event will be in collaboration with the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

