Guyana is education driven – Lyte tells PPP/C supporters

People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) candidate Mark Lyte has made a strong case for the continuation of the government’s progressive agenda, underscoring the party’s commitment to inclusive development, education, and national transformation.

Speaking at a public meeting at Rose Hall in Region Six on Wednesday evening, Lyte emphasised that the PPP/C remains a government for all Guyanese, regardless of their background or political affiliation.

“Whether you are red, whether you are black, whether you are blue… this Guyana that we are making is for everyone,” he said to hundreds of residents who gathered for the meeting.

People’s Progressive Party Civic candidate Mark Lyte at the public meeting on Wednesday

Lyte highlighted the government’s landmark investment in education as a key driver of long-term transformation, describing the creation of an “education nation” led by young people.

He noted the remarkable achievements of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), which has awarded more than 39,000 scholarships.

“We now have over 39,000 scholarships in the GOAL programme, and the University of Guyana has never seen so many applicants because of free university,” Lyte added.

He said the impact of these educational policies is being felt across the country, including in the quality of teachers now available in every region.

“We now have trained, qualified teachers in every region across Guyana,” he said, stating that it is part of the broad transformation taking place in every sector.

Describing the PPP/C’s agenda as long-term and forward-thinking, Lyte said the party is not just focused on five-year cycles, but is building a sustainable foundation for generations to come.

“This progressive party has a sustainable plan, and that plan will help us to be better not only for five years, but for the rest of the generations.”

Encouraging continued support, Lyte urged residents to stay united and “Let us move forward. Let us build more. Let us educate more, let us empower more, and most of all, let us continue to believe that progress belongs to all of us, not just a few.”