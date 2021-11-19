Guyana looks forward to enhanced bilateral relations with Switzerland—President Ali

-Accepts Letters of Credence from Non-resident Ambassador

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali accepted the Letters of Credence today from the Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Federal Council to Guyana, Dr Jürg Sprecher, while stating that he is looking forward to greater bilateral relations between the two countries.

The simple ceremony took place at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

According to the Head of State, Guyana and Switzerland have enjoyed very cordial relations. The new Non-Resident Ambassador’s appointment allows the two countries to strengthen those relations further.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Government of Switzerland to explore areas for a more active approach to our bilateral agenda, especially in the areas of technical cooperation, trade and investment.”

The President said that Guyana notes Switzerland’s commitment to reducing poverty, promoting respect for human rights and democracy, and for the conservation of natural resources.

President Ali also applauded support for Guyana’s diplomatic presence in Switzerland.

“I wish to assure you of the full support of the Government of Guyana in the discharge of your duties as Non-Resident Ambassador of the Swiss Federal Council to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. As you embark on this new assignment, I express my best wishes to you for a productive and successful tenure of duty.”

Best wishes and continued good health were also conveyed to the President of Switzerland, His Excellency Guy Parmelin.

Dr Sprecher said that the Swiss government is following the development of Guyana with “great interest” and that he has been charged to further enhance the excellent relations between the governments and their citizens.

“Indeed, the current global challenges show once again how important cooperation at the international level is. In that sense, I can assure you that Switzerland intends to remain a close and reliable partner of Guyana, both on the level of our bilateral relations as well as in undertakings of multilateral cooperation.”

Ambassador Sprecher will also be accredited to CARICOM as the Swiss representative to the Caribbean Community.