Guyana nears filaria-free status as 2025 campaign targets final hotspots

The Ministry of Health has launched its 2025 Filaria Elimination Campaign at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) Tarmac on Friday, intensifying efforts to reach the few remaining hotspots and bring Guyana closer to becoming completely filaria-free.

Lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as filaria, is a mosquito-borne disease that affects the body’s lymphatic system. It can cause swelling of the limbs and other parts of the body, leading to pain and disability if left untreated.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony receiving his filaria pills

During the ceremony, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony disclosed that the ministry has taken the disease below one per cent in eight administrative regions. However, Regions Three and Four still show results above the one per cent threshold based on a survey conducted.

Dr Anthony believes that once the pills are administered correctly by the 639-member task force, the goal to make the parasitic illness vanish is possible.

“If we want to really eliminate this disease from our country, then we have to be serious…I’m convinced that once we give the right information to people, it’s hard for people to say no to you.”

A section of the gathering at the launch of the Ministry of Health 2025 Filaria Elimination Campaign

The ministry will also establish a team to conduct random checks to ensure that officers are conducting tests.

Campaign Coordinator Dr Annastacia Sampson explained that the national launch is more than the start of a public health exercise; it represents the nation’s steadfast commitment to ending a disease that continues to burden Guyanese for generations.

“Let this launch serve as a rallying call to action for every citizen and every community in Region Four and La Parfaite Harmonie. Together, we can break the cycle of transmission and achieve a Guyana free of lymphatic filariasis,” Dr Sampson stated.

Pan American Health Organisation’s (PAHO) Representative in Guyana, Dr Kim Eva Dickson, participates in the 2025 filaria campaign launched on Friday

Pan American Health Organisation’s (PAHO) Representative in Guyana, Dr Kim Eva Dickson, stated that lymphatic filariasis is one of the diseases the organisation is determined to eliminate. She said her teams will be in the field to monitor operations and ensure every household is served.

She noted that “Guyana is a leading force in public health in our region. The Ministry of Health was among the first to champion the integrated disease elimination approach, targeting seven diseases.”

Guyana is under surveillance by many other nations because of its good work in healthcare. Dr Dickson said PAHO is ready to assist in any way possible.

“We have mobilised funding to support this campaign. We have supported the development of operational plans. We have developed training materials, and we are here today. We will not leave even at the end of the campaign,” the PAHO representative added.