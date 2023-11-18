Guyana Office for Investment fostering local innovation at GuyExpo 2023

The Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest) is making a significant impact at GuyExpo 2023 by showcasing several local businesses that have received support from the agency.

Natoya Fields Yearwood, Senior Investment Officer

Senior Investment Officer, Natoya Fields Yearwood noted that under the theme, “Stimulating economic growth through innovation,” Guyana Invest has sponsored the businesses’ participation to highlight their products and services.

“We have participants who are doing products that are created innovatively, when I said innovatively, it is products that are done through creativity using dynamic processes.

“All these persons are manufacturers that are registered with the Guyana Office for Investment. These persons, we trained them, we find markets for their products overseas and we provide guidance in terms of where they need to improve these products to be ready for the international market,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eco Solutions Inc., Ndibi Schwiers

Eco Solutions Inc., a handcrafted design and furniture making company that utilises sustainable materials, is making its debut at GuyExpo 2023 with the support of the agency.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eco Solutions Inc., Ndibi Schwiers, expressed her gratitude for Guyana Invest’s invitation to participate in the event.

“This is my first year really with GO-INVEST (Guyana Invest), GO-INVEST called me to say that they have a booth at the expo and because, I guess of the work that we have been doing locally and so on, they invited me to be a part of the expo,” she related.

Stacy Reece of East Gate Products

Stacy Reece of East Gate Products noted that her partnership with Guyana Invest has created exposure for the business.

“As an entrepreneur being under the GO-INVEST (Guyana Invest) umbrella, what you get is exposure, your business is being exposed at forums like these, you get exposure and training is available and anything that is necessary for growth for small business,” she stated

Ashdel’s is a company that specialises in products like the ‘Pepperpot’ a gravy that creates the Amerindian dish pepperpot by simply adding a meat choice.

“I have seen a lot of support because they (Guyana Invest) would have been helping us and grooming us. From the community, from patrons, you know they are very much interested in the product, and GO-INVEST has been playing an integral role in this process for us small, micro business, with creative initiatives to shine in events like these,” said Ashton Parris, whose mother started the company.

Princess Cosbert, owner of Essence of Herbs

Princess Cosbert, owner of Essence of Herbs, specialising in herbal products, cosmetics and a new product called ‘Nature’s Wow’, an instant tea, said “I love GO-INVEST, over the years we have gone to a lot of trade shows overseas and here in Guyana, so they have been a tremendous help in terms of helping us to put ourselves out there to establish our business.”

The Guyana Office for Investment (Guyana Invest) booth at GuyExpo 2023

Guyana Invest’s presence at GuyExpo 2023 is a testament to its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting local entrepreneurs. The agency’s sponsorship of these businesses is providing them with a valuable opportunity to connect with potential investors and customers, helping to drive economic growth and create jobs in Guyana.

