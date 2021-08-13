Guyana receives 57,600 doses of AstraZeneca from COVAX

─ Sputnik V also arrives

─ 100,000 doses of Pfizer expected in September

Guyana’s COVID-19 immunisation campaign has been boosted with the arrival of 57,600 doses of AstraZeneca through the COVAX facility.

The vaccines arrived early Friday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony along with PAHO/WHO Representative Dr. Luis Codina, US Ambassador, HE Sarah-Ann Lynch; British High Commissioner, HE Jane Miller; Canadian High Commissioner, HE Mark Berman; Ambassador of the European Union to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Canto, UN Deputy Representative Guyana and Suriname, MR Irfan Aktar and other representatives at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport

In his remarks, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP, said that unlike many countries around the world, Guyana has not experienced vaccine scarcity. He also said the Government is grateful for the donation.

“We in Guyana because of our friends, we don’t have that problem. We have vaccines for every single adult in Guyana.

“So, anybody who wants to get their vaccines and is over the ages of 18, you have a vaccine ready for you. We have enough.”

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony MP

Minister Anthony explained that the quota from COVAX was initially, 39,600 doses of the vaccine. However, this quantity was boosted by a donation of 18,000 doses from France.

Additionally, the Government also received 5000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccines.

“We did receive some Sputnik today. I said earlier, we were expecting a number of second doses so that’s what came in and we are also going to get another shipment next week.

So, persons who are due now for their second dose Sputnik, which means persons for May.”

Dr. Anthony said the vaccines will be available from Sunday. He urges persons to do their part and get vaccinated against Covid.

Meanwhile, PAHO/WHO Representative Dr. Luis Codina, said Guyana can expect to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in September.

PAHO/ WHO Representative Dr. Luis Codina

British High Commissioner, HE Jane Miller, Canadian High Commissioner, HE Mark Berman, US Ambassador, HE Sarah- Ann Lynch and Ambassador of the European Union to Guyana Fernando Ponz Canto also attended the function.