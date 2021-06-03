Guyana receives $6.4M ventilators from Mexico

-countries must unite to combat COVID-19

Minister of Health, Hon. Frank Anthony expressed gratitude to the United Mexican States for donating two ventilators valued $6.4 million (US 32,000) to help Guyana in its fight against COVID-19.

The Minister said it is important for countries to unite to combat the disease.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

“If we don’t have solidarity with each other, many of our country’s health system can easily be overridden. And so, we are very grateful because we have our own challenges.

And while we have seen increasing cases here in Guyana, we have also seen increases in hospitalisation. And obviously, people would come to our ICU. These ventilators would work very well with the complement that we already had and it has really saved lives,” Dr. Anthony said.

Mexican Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Jose Hurtado Contreras handed over the equipment to the Government. He commended his country’s 48-year relationship with Guyana, noting that it was looking forward to future collaborations.

The Ambassador also acknowledged the work being done by the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Dr. Anthony to immunise the nation.

“I wish to acknowledge the hard work that the Government, His Excellency President Mohamed Irfan Ali and particularly the Minister of Health, Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony have done to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Ambassador of Mexico to Guyana, H.E Jose Hurtado Contreras and his visiting delegation

Minister, I know that the work in the Ministry of Health has been especially challenging during this time but I think these results has been positive. Congratulations Minister for good work, I know it is very hard to contain the pandemic in Guyana.”

Ambassador Forbes July, Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation thanked members of the Mexican delegation for the donation.

Ambassador July said the donation is an addition to a recent contribution by the Mexican Government.

“This is yet another demonstration of the deep bonds of friendship and solidarity that exists between our two countries, and underscores the importance of South-South cooperation,” he said.

The simple ceremony was held at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.