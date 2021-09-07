Guyana records 2,430 active COVID-19 cases

─ health minister urges persons to get vaccinated

Guyana has recorded over 2,430 active cases of COVID-19, 129 of which were detected on Monday following tests on 1,728 persons.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, is again urging persons to take the Covid vaccine to help lower the spread of the Coronavirus caused predominantly by the Delta variant.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony MP

“Active cases right now, we have 2,430 active cases in all the regions of Guyana and we currently have 129 persons right now in our hospitals… And we have 105 persons between GPHC and Ocean View. We have 105 persons who are in hospital of those that are in hospitals there we have 37 in the ICU.

“Over the last 24 hours we have had 161 new cases, we did 1,728 test and out of those from the people we tested, 161 was positive.”

He reiterated that the Delta variant is more transmissible. Scientific findings show that an infected person could pass the virus to as much as nine other persons.

“Over the last 24 hours we’ve had seven deaths, and unfortunately, none of those persons who have died would have been vaccinated. So, again we just want to appeal to everyone, please go get yourself vaccinated.

“You know you’ll require both doses to be fully immunised but you can start today, if you haven’t gotten a vaccine, just start today go and get your first vaccine because vaccines do work very effectively and they protect people”, he noted.

To date, 322,586 persons or 62.9 per cent of the adult population received their first dose of the vaccine, while some 269,209 persons have been fully vaccinated, representing 33 per cent of the country’s adult population.

For children ages 12 to 17 years, 12,563 have so far been vaccinated. That number represents about 17.2 per cent of that age category of the population.