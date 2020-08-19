Guyana reports 26th COVID-19 death

Ministry of Health

Press release

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

As of 09:00hrs on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Guyana recorded its twenty-sixth (26) COVID-19 related death. The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrettably informs that the deceased is a 43- year-old woman and was a patient of the transitional ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Upon admission, a swab test was done and the results, which became available after she died, came back as positive.

The Ministry is in contact with all relatives and others to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected, and the families be allowed to mourn in peace.

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on August 14, 2020. These measures emphasise the need to practice physical distancing at least 6ft apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving your homes and practice good handing washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the latest COVID-19 victim and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families in dealing with the situation.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.

