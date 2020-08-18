Guyana reports additional COVID-19 deaths

Ministry of Health

Press release

Tuesday, August 18, 2020

As of 12:00hrs on August 18, 2020, Guyana recorded its twenty-fifth (25) COVID-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrets having to inform the public that two other persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), and a third succumbed while receiving care at Bartica Hospital and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients who died in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the GPHC were both males, ages ninety-three and eighty-seven. Up until their passing, the two were receiving expert care for their complications associated with COVID-19.

The patient who passed at the Bartica Hospital is a resident of Region One, but at the time of his hospitalisation, was working in the mining community in the Cuyuni River, Region 7. The thirty-two-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with what was suspected to be malaria but was later swabbed because of his previous contact with other possible cases at his work site.

The Ministry of Health is in contact with all relatives and other contacts to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance to everyone who may have been exposed. The Ministry is asking that patient confidentiality be respected, and the families are allowed to mourn in peace.

Members of the public are encouraged to observe the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES #8 published in the Official Gazette on August 14, 2020. These measures emphasise the need to practice physical distancing at least 6 feet apart, use a facemask correctly and consistently when leaving their homes, and practice good handing washing hygiene to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry expresses sincerest condolences to the family of the three persons and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to assist the families in dealing with the situation.

In the meantime, persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers 231 1166, 226 7480 or 180/181 for assistance.

END