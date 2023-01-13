Guyana seeking India’s support to strengthen military – President Ali

The Government of Guyana is taking significant steps to modernise the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and is exploring all options for acquiring new equipment and supplies.

One option under consideration is purchasing hardware and military equipment from India, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said Friday.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was speaking during an exclusive interview with WION, an Indian multinational news channel headquartered in New Delhi.

Guyana has already begun to increase its level of military cooperation with India, including working more closely on a wide range of activities.

“We have already embarked on closer and more elaborate military-to-military cooperation with India. We have several officers being trained in India now,” Dr Ali emphasised.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The cooperation also includes developing an integrated relationship in terms of technology, equipment, and human resources.

Furthermore, the collaboration with India is aimed at supporting Guyana’s efforts to modernise and retool its military.

Several ranks of the GDF are currently benefitting from or have completed courses in the South Asian nation, through the country’s Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training programme for friendly foreign countries.

President Ali also stated that his government has communicated to Indian authorities that it has no objections to and supports India’s involvement in the modernisation drive.

The Dr Ali-led Administration has been strategic in making the necessary investments in army bases countrywide to improve their technological capability to advance ranks’ educational development.

Additionally, President Ali has been pushing tertiary-level educational development among the nation’s defence force members. The head of state said these academic upgrades are essential and align with the administration’s mandate to improve the lives of every Guyanese.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

