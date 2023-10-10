Guyana set to produce 3 million pounds of ginger

-surpassing local demand by year-end

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana is on the brink of surpassing its local demand for ginger by three million pounds by the end of this year.

This is the result of substantial investments made by the Government in the agricultural sector as it strives to position Guyana as a net exporter of food in the region.

“I am told, just one project we are going after…we will produce close to three million pounds of ginger, in excess of our national demand” President Ali said at a recent event at the Guyana Mariott Hotel.

The sum of $153 million was allocated to enhance processing capabilities at key locations such as Hosororo, Parika, and along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, specifically aimed at increasing ginger and turmeric production.

In the first half of this year, 965 farmers were provided with planting materials to support the cultivation of these crops.

Additionally, President Ali said that by 2025, the country would be producing corn and soybeans to meet local demands, and by 2027, it would be exporting these commodities.

The Government’s promotion of the development and expansion of corn and soya production has resulted in two new investors in Region Nine with a total of 790 acres of corn and 494 acres of soya cultivation.

A total of 1,200 tonnes of soya were produced in the first half of 2023, bringing production to 1,663 tonnes to date.

With the Government’s continued support, a drying and storage facility is expected to become operable in the third quarter of this year, while the construction of the wharf at Tacama is slated to be completed by the fourth quarter to improve access to cultivation areas.

Further, President Ali said that Amaya Milk would be expanding its operations in Guyana and that Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) would be commissioning its new production facility in the next year and a half.

He also noted that the government is committed to increasing the number of women, youth, and people with disabilities owning farms and food production facilities.

The head of state emphasised that digitalisation would be a key platform for achieving the country’s agricultural goals.

“We want to set up a country that is known for innovation, not only the production of food but how innovative we can do it, applying the best technology,” President Ali underscored.

In Budget 2023, the agriculture sector received a substantial allocation of $33.2 billion.

