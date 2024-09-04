Guyana sharpens its mpox preparedness – Min Anthony

The Ministry of Health has established a national mpox (monkeypox) committee to protect Guyanese from the painful infectious virus due to new cases detected in neighbouring Brazil.

The committee includes several infectious disease specialists, while all medical doctors and staff are on high alert.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

This was according to Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, who made the statement on Tuesday while responding to questions from the media on the issue.

He noted that when Guyana recorded the two cases during the previous outbreak, they were quickly isolated and treated.

“We have also been able to publish guidelines for our physicians in terms of how you diagnose Mpox and what signs and symptoms you should look for,” Dr Anthony said.

Last week, over 270 doctors participated in a refresher training session on Mpox and the differential diagnosis required to distinguish it from other similar skin lesions.

Lesions is any area of abnormal or damaged tissue caused by injury, infection, or disease.

Minister Anthony reported that surveillance systems have also been established at all ports of entry, including the airport and seaports.

“In addition to that, the national team meet regularly to assess what is going on internationally, what threat these cases pose and to make sure that we are in a state of readiness,” he noted.

Additionally, the ministry has secured mpox vaccines and established criteria for identifying individuals at higher risk of infection to ensure they receive a vaccination.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), mpox symptoms typically begin one to 21 days after infection and may include rashes, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Meanwhile, the health minister reported that approximately 32,000 tests have been conducted for dengue so far this year, with 8,000 results returning positive.

Dr Anthony noted that the severity of illness depends on the number of times a person has been infected. A team of epidemiologists is actively tracking cases nationwide.

Efforts to reduce the mosquito population continue, as the ministry continues to schedule more fogging exercises.

The government wants every community through its Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) or municipality to have a fogging machine.

