Guyana successfully hosted United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) second cycle in-situ review

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance is pleased to announce the successful completion of the second stage of Guyana’s second review cycle under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) which takes the form of an in-situ visit. This visit, conducted as part of the Implementation Review Mechanism (IRM) of the UNCAC took place in Georgetown from March 18-20, 2025.

Guyana acceded to the UNCAC on April 16, 2008, reaffirming its commitment to combating corruption, enhancing transparency, and strengthening accountability. As part of this commitment, Guyana actively participates in the IRM, a peer review process designed to support States in effectively implementing the Convention’s provisions.

The second review cycle focused on the implementation of Chapter II (Preventive Measures) and Chapter V (Asset Recovery) of the Convention. This review emphasised the importance of corruption prevention strategies and mechanisms for recovering assets obtained through corrupt practices. The review of Guyana was conducted by two experts from Saint Lucia and the Republic of Moldova, following a drawing of lots held by the Implementation Review Group. There were also two representatives of the UNODC secretariat present.

The country visit followed the completion of the desk review phase, which was based on the self-assessment checklist submitted by Guyana in 2023. The objective of this visit was to complement the desk review by gathering new and additional information, providing reviewing States with a deeper understanding of Guyana’s anti-corruption framework, identifying challenges, and highlighting best practices.

A range of national stakeholders participated in the review process, including representatives from key state agencies, constitutional bodies, the private sector, and civil society organisations, totalling more than 60 representatives.

As the Government of Guyana’s lead agency for anti-corruption treaty reporting, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance coordinated this review cycle. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring Guyana continues to take measures towards its treaty obligations and progressive strengthening of Guyana’s anti-corruption framework.

