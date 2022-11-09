Guyana Supplier Forum a hub for investment − PM Phillips

As part of the transformative and innovative direction of Guyana’s economy, the Centre for Local Business Development and ExxonMobil on Tuesday hosted day one of the Guyana Supplier Forum at the Leonora Synthetic Track and Field Facility.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, during his feature address, noted that the forum is a hub of potential for persons interested in becoming part of the oil and gas industry. He urged all attendees to take full advantage of all that is offered.

Ribbon-cutting exercise to open the Guyana Suppliers Forum

The prime minister noted that government has been working assiduously to create a competitive and conducive business environment for all stakeholders.

“Today’s forum is yet another development we can happily celebrate. It has been brought as a show of confidence in the capabilities of potential suppliers in this region. It is also a commitment to ensuring that Guyanese from various parts of our beautiful country can benefit from potential business and networking opportunities within the growing oil and gas sector,” he stated.

The forum provides a virtual platform for Guyanese businesses to receive information about key contacts and upcoming tenders and to get updates on the procurement process. It features presentations from ExxonMobil Guyana, Guyana Shore Base Inc, and GAICO Construction Inc.

The first-ever Guyana Supplier Forum was held in 2018 in Region Four.

Exhibitors lauded the return of the forum, noting that it has come at a time when Guyana is in its prime investment capacity.

One such investor was Theresa Madray, Director of Leader Engineering Guyana Inc, who emphasised the importance of inculcating local personnel in the oil and gas industry.

She said, “We need to build up our economy, we need to build up our employment drive in the sector, and we need to move forward, focusing especially on the local content.”

Daniel Sack, Chief Operating Officer for Subsea7, said the current government is doing well in allocating funds towards the betterment of the country.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

“I think Guyana is on a good track because the government is doing well to have the money go where it needs to go- in the development of education and the people, and specifically having an industry that is sustainable,” he lauded.

Another investor, Renata Campbovell of Noble Drilling Guyana, noted that the company is committed to employing local persons and services.

“We have successfully employed 350 Guyanese nationals. We not only hire Guyanese nationals, but we hire and train them for the industry,” she said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, Region Three Chairman, Inshan Ayube, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Lynch, and Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan also attended the opening ceremony.

