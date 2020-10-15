Guyana, Suriname to launch ‘strategic dialogue and cooperation platform’ in November

Guyana and Suriname will be launching a Strategic Dialogue and Co-operation Platform in November, which is aimed at strengthening relations between the neighbours in tangible ways.

This was disclosed by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hon. Hugh Todd as he welcomed Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Albert Ramdin and his delegation to Guyana.

Minister Todd said the meeting with H.E. Ramdin was focused “on reviewing the various initiatives under the cooperation programmes and proposals for the implementation of these and other initiatives under the new strategic dialog and cooperation platform which we will launch in Suriname next month.”

Minister Todd highlighted that Guyana is pleased there is already significant movements on the placement of the bridge across the Corentyne River. With the landing sites for the bridge already located, Minister Todd said Presidents Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chandrikapersad Santokhi will sign the agreement soon.

“I hope we can sustain momentum not only on this project but on all other agreed areas of cooperation,” he stated.

He added: “A new chapter has developed between Guyana and Suriname and I am eager to work with you to advance the goal which we both share to develop greater synergies in the relationship and to strengthen the cooperation of a lasting friendship.”

Meanwhile, Minister Ramdin said the sentiments are long overdue for working together as there is no other option in fostering a peaceful relationship between neighbouring countries.

He added that the government of Suriname was “committed to strengthening the ties and seek for common goals to pursue mutually in the regional and global forum and I believe there is much to be done in that scope.”

During the Surinamese President’s August visit, President Ali had said they discussed co-operation on the management of the natural resources sector, local content policy in the oil and gas sector, the sharing of information on issues of security, use of technology, and joint radar surveillance of the border shared by the two countries and other matters.