Guyana to drive regional food hub through mega farms, co-investment

Guyana’s plans to become the region’s hub for food production and logistics are moving full steam as President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced the country’s intention to cooperate with northern Brazil and the Dominican Republic to accomplish the goal.

The Guyanese leader stated that a multi-stakeholder team has been established, comprising representatives from the private sector, the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance, and investment bankers, to work with the state of Roraima, Brazil, in co-investment ventures and technology transfer.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his media conference on Tuesday

President Ali made the statement on Tuesday during a media conference at the Shiv Chanderpaul Drive office in Georgetown.

The president noted that a team was created to present a clear investment plan explaining how Guyana, the Dominican Republic, and Roraima will work together to advance this development.

“We also want to work with mega farms, co-invest with mega farms, with our domestic farming community, so we can speed up our production. We’re looking at 100,000 hectares of land to be converted into large-scale mega farms, looking at corn, soybean, coconut, spices, cocoa, all of this we’ve been able to advance,” the head of state noted.

He stated that while the government is creating an enabling environment and providing facilitation for our agri sector through the investment in technology and infrastructure, the private sector must play a significant role.

President Ali made it clear that agro-business opportunities, food security and agriculture remain a priority of the government.

He noted that his government will continue to invest in infrastructure through partnerships and the building out of the ecosystem to support business and economic opportunities.