Guyana to expand global tourism footprint with medical, sport, eco-tourism – President Ali

Guyana will no longer be the “best kept secret” of South America, according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Speaking at the commissioning of the King’s Hotel and Residences in Georgetown on Friday, President Ali said the nation is now poised to emerge as a dynamic new frontier for global tourism.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

He stated that Guyana is actively targeting niche and high-value segments, such as medical tourism, wellness and spa retreats, agro-tourism, sports, and entertainment.

“We are now talking to some of the top-notch medical tourism facilities to establish their footprint here,” the president disclosed, adding that local investors are also being encouraged to help shape this future.

“We must be known as a destination for wellness and spa tourism, and we will have to bring people in because we want to create, in the rainforest of Linden, the best wellness experience,” he said.

From luxury eco-lodges in Pakuri to marina developments along the Demerara River and a port at Parika, Guyana is positioning itself as a tourism destination deeply connected to its natural landscape. But, the president said, the government is thinking even bigger.

The King’s Hotel and Residences in Georgetown

Plans are underway to construct a world-class indoor stadium with a 15,000 capacity, designed to host boxing matches, concerts, and even Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championships.

“The facility we want to build must be able to host the NBA playoffs,” he said, stating that a proposal was made to regional leaders to form a Caribbean NBA team, taking advantage of the region’s close proximity to the United States.

“These are the things we are thinking about, because we are in a season [of bold ideas],” President Ali said.

With these plans in motion, the head of state stressed that his administration is not offering ‘vague promises,’ but executing a clear and cohesive agenda to drive demand, attract investment, and reshape the economy.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the opening of the King’s Hotel and Residences in Georgetown

The vision includes welcoming three million people through Guyana’s ports in the future, supported by world-class infrastructure, professional services, and a public-private ecosystem ready to deliver.

As new hotels like the King’s Hotel rise and the skyline transforms, President Ali made it clear that this is just the beginning of Guyana’s global ascent.

“We are not stopping. The journey has just begun,” the president declared.