Guyana to host senior squash championships

The government, in collaboration with the Guyana Squash Racquet Association (GSRA), has officially unveiled the tournament logo as the country intensifies preparations to host the 2025 Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championships.

The competition is scheduled for November 23rd -30th at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

The Caribbean Area Squash Association 2025 logo

More than 130 top athletes from nine Caribbean territories are expected to participate, competing in men’s and women’s singles and doubles events.

Teams will represent Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the OECS, which includes athletes from Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The newly launched tournament logo features two hummingbirds, Jamaica’s Swallow-tail Hummingbird (Trochilus polytmus) and Guyana’s Crimson Topaz (Topaza pella), alongside a squash ball.

The design reflects the region’s shared biodiversity, cultural harmony, and the spirit of sporting unity.

Jamaica’s Swallow-tail Hummingbird (Trochilus polytmus) and Guyana’s Crimson Topaz (Topaza pella)

The government assumed hosting responsibilities after Jamaica was impacted by Hurricane Melissa, which affected its capacity to stage the tournament. Guyana was able to step in due to its modern facilities, organisational readiness, and strong partnership among the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS), the National Sports Commission (NSC), and the GSRA.

This hosting opportunity also highlights the meaningful investment the government has made in the National Racquet Centre, including the construction of a second building dedicated to squash, featuring a state-of-the-art doubles court commissioned by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in February 2025.

Team Guyana is preparing to defend its title as the reigning CASA champions, having dominated the championships for the past four consecutive years.

The National Senior Men’s and Women’s Squash teams also hold the national title of “Sport Team of the Year,” awarded at the 2024 National Sports Awards. Among the athletes representing Guyana will be leading players, including current National Women’s Champion and “Sportswoman of the Year” runner-up, Ashley Khalil.

The government encourages all squash fans, sports enthusiasts, and members of the public to support the 2025 Senior CASA Championships and join in welcoming the Caribbean to Guyana’s shores once again.