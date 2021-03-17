Guyana wins bet ‘Stay Safe’ video at the Golden City Gate Awards at ITB Now Travel trade show

Destination Guyana has once again secured first place at the International “Golden City Gate” Award for a video contributed in the category “Stay Safe”. This multimedia contest took place for the 21st time during this year’s Internationale Tourismus -Börse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, the world’s largest travel trade show, which was held virtually from March 9 to 12, 2021 due to the pandemic.

A total of 122 film entries were submitted from 23 countries. The 32 members of the international jury honoured the “Welcome back to Guyana” ( http://bit.ly/3eMOLsE ) video produced by the Guyana Tourism Authority, highlighting the beauty of the country’s diverse natural and cultural heritage, and promoting to visit the country when the corona pandemic subsides. It is important to note that much of the footage seen here was filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic. Anything filmed since the pandemic began was done adhering to strict safety protocols. Tours and lodges have also implemented government-recommended hygiene and sanitation protocols to safely host guests.

This is the second time that Guyana has been awarded first place in the “Golden City Gate” competition. In 2019, Guyana also secured first place after submitting a video in the ‘Destination” category.

For more information contact Sade Cameron, Marketing & Communications Officer at sade@guyanatourism.com or call +(592) 219 0093.