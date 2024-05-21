Guyana’s conservation efforts bolstered as new research station commissioned in Region One

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) opened the Moruca and Waini Research and Monitoring Station on Tuesday, a crucial step in Guyana’s efforts to safeguard its endangered wildlife.

This new facility sits within the Shell Beach Protected Area, a 75-mile stretch of coastline crucial for four endangered turtle species.

The building is co-financed by the Government of Germany through the German Development Bank (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau – KfW). Some $45 million was invested through this partnership.

It will enable real-time monitoring and research of marine ecosystems, and will house several key bodies, including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the PAC, Robert Persaud, said that this investment by the German government reflects their confidence in Guyana’s policies and the dedication of this government towards ensuring that conservation efforts are paramount.

The expansion of ranger stations is part of the PAC’s broader strategy to achieve 30% environmental protection across Guyana’s land and marine ecosystems.

“While we may be here for the symbolic opening of this research and monitoring station, it also represents the seriousness of our government and the people of Guyana in terms of the protection of our rich biodiversity,” the chairman said.

Regional officials and residents at the commissioning ceremony

Importantly, it is strategically positioned at the mouth of the Moruca River for greater monitoring of the wildlife and human activities that are underway in the area.

It is intended to be a focal point for international research as well.

Persaud reminded that Guyana has demonstrated to the international community its strategic model for economic growth and advancement of natural resources, while ensuring that the necessary systems are in place to preserve and manage these resources.

Facilities like this align with Guyana’s national forest conservation drive and its internationally recognized Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030).

“We want to make this as part of our protected areas system a focal point for international research. And that is very crucial because as you look at how we have been able to mobilise the resources for a facility such as this is because of the worldwide recognition Guyana has won and continues to win because of our track record in environmental stewardship,”he explained.

Students from the Santa Rosa Secondary School were also present for the commissioning ceremony

The residents were also assured that the facility is intended to enhance their livelihoods, and not to detract from it. He said that through research and even tourism efforts, the region’s people will benefit from sustainable development.

“Our government is committed to doing more, not only in terms of lifting the living conditions of our people and developing our resources, but also in ensuring the preservation and the sound management of our rich fauna and flora as we seek to project and continue to make Guyana a model,” Persaud added.

FS Persaud was accompanied by PAC Commissioner, Jason Fraser, and President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, Omadele “Dee” George, Executive Director of Environmental Management Consultants (EMC), Shyam Nokta, other officers and officials from the PAC, and regional officials.

