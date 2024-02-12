Guyana’s creative industry to expand through international collaboration – First Lady

The Office of the First Lady, Arya Ali in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport hosted a networking forum on Friday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, bringing together local trailblazers with internationally renowned designer Kwaku Bediako, founder of Chocolate by Kwaku Bediako.

The event, hosted under the theme, “The Continuum: Connecting Cultures to the Creative Industry”, saw participants including fashion designers, make-up artists, hair stylists, poets, photographers, writers, bloggers, and event policymakers engaged in knowledge sharing with Bediako for their career development.

Mrs Ali said the session was birthed from the realisation of the crucial role the industry plays in expanding the visibility of the country’s rich culture globally.

“The creative industry plays a crucial role in shaping national development by igniting social and political change…The creative industry has and continues to play an invaluable role in preserving and transmitting our cultural legacy to current and future generations…We want to continue to support the development of the industry, one way is through you, the creatives,” the First Lady affirmed.

She further reiterated the government’s support for the industry through grants, explaining that the creative arts can be a significant contributor to national income through investment, job creation, and tourism.

“The creative art has been the heart and soul of our beautiful nation…We are also not oblivious to the fact that the industry needs support. That is why we continue to make investments for example, through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport cultural and creative industries grant programme and of course this forum,” she stated.

The First Lady noted that the government will continue to celebrate Guyana’s unique cultural identity while creating more avenues for collaboration to propel Guyana’s creative potential.

The forum also showcased Guyana’s rich cultural heritage through performances, with Bediako praising the country’s cuisine and warm hospitality. Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Minister of Tourism, Oneidge Walrond, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy were also in attendance to give their support.

First Lady Arya Ali and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr at the event on Friday First Lady, Arya Ali is flanked by the Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond and the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy during Friday’s event

