Guyana’s elderly leading countrywide COVID-19 vaccination

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony says older Guyanese have been responding positively to the Government’s countrywide vaccination campaign with almost 73 per cent receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

Updating the National Assembly on the Government’s vaccination programme Thursday, Dr. Anthony said more than 297,490 persons have received their first dose of the vaccine. Of that amount, 81,729 persons have been fully immunised.

The amount represents 10.6 per cent of the total population, or 16.8 per cent of the country’s adult population. He commended the older population for leading by example, both locally and across the globe.

“Seventy-two-point five per cent of persons 60 years and older have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In terms of the elderly population, this represents one of the highest rates of the first dose for the elderly population anywhere in the world.

“We are hopeful that soon all these persons would return for their second dose and, thereby, be fully vaccinated,” Minister Anthony said.

The Minister told the National Assembly that many countries would like to implement a vaccine programme within their territories; however, they are challenged by the unavailability of vaccines.

“There is a global vaccine scarcity. That is, the demand for vaccines has outstripped the supply. According to the WHO, worldwide, as of the 9th June, approximately 2.12 billion doses were given. Of these, 458 million persons are now fully vaccinated, representing 5.9 per cent of the global population.

We still have much ground to cover. In the 40 to 59 age group, we are at 41.2 per cent, while for persons 18 to 39 age range we are at 38 per cent. We need to encourage more young people to get vaccinated, especially in the latter age group since we have seen a higher percentage of confirmed cases within this age group, approximately 9,760 persons. We have seen more hospitalization, and deaths within this age category. I will therefore urge the younger population to get vaccinated.”

Dr Anthony said since Guyana’s first patient was recorded on March 11, 2020, the country has had some 18,088 confirmed cases, with 15,898 persons having recovered to date. Current active cases number, 1770, while 84 persons are hospitalised. Some 419 persons have lost their lives to the dreaded disease.

“I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. COVID 19 is a serious disease. Our case fatality is at 2.3 per cent, or put another way, for every 100 persons infected with the virus, two would lose their lives.”

Let’s change vaccine hesitancy to vaccine enthusiasm by encouraging every eligible person to take the vaccine,” he said.

Minister Anthony also thanked the country’s healthcare workers for being at the forefront of the pandemic. He also commended their resilience during the recent floods in communities countrywide.