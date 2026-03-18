Guyana’s forests and biodiversity central to new economy under LCDS – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has stated that Guyana’s forests, biodiversity and environmental stewardship are becoming central pillars of the nation’s emerging economic model under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

Speaking during the fourth episode of Tea on the Terrace, hosted at the National Mangrove Centre, President Ali emphasised that climate and environmental services are now key components of the country’s development trajectory.

“Climate and environmental stewardship is not a gift only that we’re giving to the world; it is part of our new economy,” President Ali stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali flanked by: (from left) Kene Moseley, Project Coordinator, Mangrove Restoration and Management Department, NAREI, Pradeepa Bholanath, Senior Director for Climate and REDD+, Ministry of Natural Resources, Vanessa Benn, Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Shyam Nokta, Founder, Environmental Management Consultants INC., Dr Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance

He explained that environmental services, climate services and biodiversity services are increasingly being recognised globally as valuable economic commodities, and Guyana is positioning itself to benefit from these opportunities.

The president highlighted the country’s mangrove restoration programme as a major example of nature-based solutions being used to protect the coastline while also supporting biodiversity and community livelihoods.

Mangrove ecosystems not only help safeguard coastal communities from sea level rise and extreme weather events.

It also create opportunities in areas such as tourism, agriculture and honey production.

He highlighted that the National Mangrove Centre also plays an important role in educating the public and students about the value of protecting Guyana’s natural ecosystems.

At the same time, President Ali pointed to growing efforts to position Guyana as a global hub for environmental and biodiversity education and research.

“We have been focusing a lot on positioning Guyana as an education hub for environmental, biodiversity and nature-based solutions,” the president said.

He noted that the country is working with international partners, universities and global organisations to advance research, innovation and knowledge sharing in ideas related to climate action and biodiversity conservation.

Last month, it was announced that the Commonwealth Center of Excellence for Biodiversity will be launched in Guyana.

This centre will prioritise inclusivity with dedicated engagement mechanisms for youth, women, academia, and the private sector.

Technology is also being integrated into these efforts, with the president stressing the importance of monitoring systems, satellite imagery, drones and other tools to better track forests and biodiversity.

According to President Ali, these initiatives form part of a broader strategy to build an entire ecosystem around environmental management while ensuring that conservation efforts translate into tangible economic opportunities for Guyanese.

He reiterated that Guyana’s development model is proving that economic growth and environmental protection can progress together.

The president added that the LCDS remains a living framework that continues to deliver benefits to the country every day.