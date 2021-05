Guyanese students top eight and 11 subjects at CAPE and CSEC 2020 examinations respectively

Following the announcement of the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has informed the Ministry of Education that several Guyanese students are on the regional merit list of top candidates by subject.

Based on the information provided Guyanese candidates secured 1st place rankings in eight subjects at the CAPE level and 11 1st place rankings at the CSEC level. Also, one Guyanese candidate achieved 1st place ranking for the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) in the Social Studies subject area.

The CAPE subjects are Information Technology Unit 1, Law Unit 1, Physics Unit 1, Tourism 1, Integrated Mathematics, Physics Unit 2 and Performing Arts Unit 2 (Cinematic arts). The CSEC subjects for which Guyanese students topped are Economics, Geography, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Physical Education and Sport, Human and Social Biology, Portuguese, Food, Nutrition and Health Technical and Family and Resource Management Technical.

Our students including private candidates also earned places in the 1st to 10th position ranking in various subjects as is shown below. The Ministry of Education wishes to congratulate all our students for their exceptional performance and wish them all the very best in their future pursuits.

Guyanese candidates that are on the Regional Merit List of Top Candidates by Subject for the 2020 CXC examinations

CAPE 2020

RANK SUBJECT STUDENT SCHOOL 1ST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY UNIT 1 ISAAC MALLAMPATI QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9TH CARIBBEAN STUDIES SARAH REID NEW AMSTERDAM SECONDARY SCHOOL 1ST LAW UNIT 1 PRENITA RAMCHARITAR PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE 3RD LAW UNIT 1 CHRISELLE PAUL THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 4TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM BARBADOS AND JAMAICA.) LAW UNIT 1 NAOMI HARTE THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 7TH LITERATURES IN ENGLISH UNIT 1 ALICIALALL HIRALALL QUEEN’S COLLEGE 1ST PHYSICS UNIT 1 NAOMI JOHNSON PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE 1ST ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 DONLEE CASTELLO QUEEN’S COLLEGE 2ND ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 VIJAY SHARMA QUEEN’S COLLEGE 8TH ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 KRISTEEN CHASE QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM JAMAICA.) ANIMATION AND GAME DESIGN UNIT 1 ADRIAN CONNELLY QUEEN’S COLLEGE. 3RD (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) SPANISH UNIT 1 JORREL DE SANTOS QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3RD (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) ENTREPRENEURSHIP UNIT 1 RASHEDA JEFFREY QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5TH DIGITAL MEDIA MOHAMED BAKSH ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 5TH DIGITAL MEDIA CHITRA PERSAUD ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 3RD (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) ENTREPRENEURSHIP UNIT 1 RASHEDA JEFFREY QUEEN’S COLLEGE 1ST TOURISM 1 MARIAH LAWRENCE ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST TOURISM 1 USHANNA MOHAN ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST TOURISM 1 DERRON VENTURE ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 5TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) TOURISM 1 RAHEEM REDDOCK ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 2ND GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 1 JERON BOUCHER QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3RD GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 1 BREON ALLICOCK PRESIDENT’S COLLEGE 9TH GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 1 CHRISTINE HALLEY QUEEN’S COLLEGE 5TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM BARBADOS.) LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS UNIT 1 SETISHA WILSON ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 8TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM JAMAICA.) LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS UNIT 1 SAUDIA ISHMEAL ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 1ST INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS RAVON BAYLEY ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 1ST INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS SHANIAH MOORE ST. ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 9TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA.) INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS KEYANA HODGE THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 9TH INTEGRATED MATHEMATICS RANDY HAMILTON MARIAN ACADEMY 3RD FINANCIAL SERVICES STUDIES UNIT 1 KAILIE RAMJOHN THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 4TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, JAMAICA AND ST. KITTS AND NEVIS.) ACCOUNTING UNIT 2 NICOLAS ALLY THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 6TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMICA, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) GEOGRAPHY UNIT 2 SHERLOCK LANGEVINE ST. STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST HISTORY UNIT 2 ELISHA DAVIDSON THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 4TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) HISTORY UNIT 2 MIA BARKER THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 2ND LITERATURES IN ENGLISH UNIT 2 ZOE SILLS THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 9TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) LITERATURES IN ENGLISH UNIT 2 SYDNEY SOLOMON THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO AND JAMAICA.) PHYSICS UNIT 2 ZHARAL HOLLINGSWORTH THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 1ST PHYSICS UNIT 2 LEMUEL WILLIAMS THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 1ST PHYSICS UNIT 2 ABDUR-RAHMAN SATTAUR QUEEN’S COLLEGE 1ST PERFORMING ARTS UNIT 2 (CINEMATIC ARTS) DEBORAH DARLINGTON BERBICE HIGH SCHOOL 6TH PERFORMING ARTS UNIT 2 (CINEMATIC ARTS) TOWYANA NEWTON BERBICE HIGH SCHOOL 4TH GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 2 MORIAH HAMILTON QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10TH GREEN ENGINEERING UNIT 2 AREEB ALI QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6TH LOGISTICS AND SUPPLY CHAIN OPERATIONS UNIT 2 JAUREL HENDRICKS THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL

CCSLC 2020

RANK SUBJECT CANDIDATE SCHOOL 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM ANGUILLA, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENANDINES, TURKS AND CAICOS, ST. MAARTEN AND ST. EUSTATIUS) SOCIAL STUDIES CCSLC TYRESE WILLIAMS ADULT EDUCATION ASSOCIATION 10TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM ANGUILLA, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENANDINES, TURKS AND CAICOS, ST. MAARTEN AND ST. EUSTATIUS) SOCIAL STUDIES CCSLC ALEX RICHMOND ADULT EDUCATION ASSOCIATION

CSEC 2020

RANK SUBJECT CANDIDATE SCHOOL 2ND (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA.) AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE DA GENERAL LALLCHAN GAJADHAR NEW AMSTERDAM SECONDARY SCHOOL 5TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA.) AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE DA GENERAL DUVINA SEURATTAN ANNA REGINA SECONDARY SCHOOL 5TH AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE DA GENERAL JULIA BACCHUS MACKENZIE HIGH SCHOOL 5TH AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE DA GENERAL ANGELICA LOO MACKENZIE HIGH SCHOOL 5TH AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE DA GENERAL SARAH GHANI ST JOSEPH’S HIGH SCHOOL 5TH AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE DA GENERAL DAYWANTIE KAYDARNATH ST JOSEPH’S HIGH SCHOOL AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE DA GENERAL HANNAH KETWAROO ST ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 5TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA, ST. LUCIA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) BIOLOGY GENERAL ASHLEE JACK QUEEN’S COLLEGE 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) ECONOMICS GENERAL RISHI CHANDWANI MAE’S SECONDARY 4TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) ECONOMICS GENERAL SHIVSHANKAR CHAITRAM SARASWATI VIDYA NIKETAN SCHOOL 4TH ECONOMICS GENERAL KRISTOFF ROBERT PERSAUD MORGAN’S LEARNING CENTRE 7TH ENGLISH A GENERAL AMBER DILY’S DE GOEAS ST ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 2ND (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM GRENADA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) ENGLISH B GENERAL SUDARSHANI SHARMA ST ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM ANGUILLA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) GEOGRAPHY GENERAL KAYLA DECEMBER ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST GEOGRAPHY GENERAL DEVESH DOODNAUTH ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 5TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA) GEOGRAPHY GENERAL LILIANNA ADRIAN ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 5TH GEOGRAPHY GENERAL MACASEY BARCLAY ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 10TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM ANGUILLA, JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) GEOGRAPHY GENERAL MESHECH JORDAN ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL SHIVNARINE SINGH ZEEBURG SECONDARY SCHOOL 2ND INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL LALLCHAN GAJADHAR NEW AMSTERDAM SECONDARY SCHOOL 2ND INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL MARIYANA MOHINIE PACHAI ZEEBURG SECONDARY SCHOOL 2ND INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL YASHENA BISSOONDYAL ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 2ND INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL JAHEIM ODINGO KARL ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 2ND INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL RACHEL BACCHUS PRIVATE CANDIDATE 10TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL ANURADHA ASHANA REBAI ANNA REGINA SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL LACTHME JAIGOBIN BERBICE HIGH SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL ANISHA LALBEHARI BERBICE HIGH SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL JARED ERIN BOURNE J.C. CHANDISINGH SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL REYAH ELIZABETH KHEMRAJ J.C. CHANDISINGH SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL REBEKAH RAMTAHAL J.C. CHANDISINGH SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL GRACE FALINE ANNISA CHARLES LEONORA SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL ANDREW LUKE CHINNATAMBI QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL RASHEINA C. JADA OGLE QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL BHEDESH SANJAY PERSAUD QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL KAREEMAH RASHEED QUEEN’S COLLEGE 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL KAVITA HARRINARINE WEST DEMERARA GOVERNMENT SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL TRENNY ROVIN EDWARDS ZEEBURG SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL ANNA EMILY GAFOOR ZEEBURG SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL KELLEY KOOMKARRAN ZEEBURG SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL TABITHA LETISHA ALVES ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL AZARRIAH JEFFREY ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL GEVESHWAR RAJKISHORE SARASWATI VIDYA NIKETAN SCHOOL 10TH INTEGRATED SCIENCE GENERAL AZEEZAH ALEEM AL MADINAH ISLAMIC ACADEMY 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA, ST. LUCIA, AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) MATHEMATICS GENERAL BHEDESH SANJAY PERSAUD QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA AND BARBADOS) MATHEMATICS GENERAL NIRVANA BABOOLALL ANNA REGINA SECONDARY SCHOOL 6TH MATHEMATICS GENERAL NADIYA SUKHDEO FRASER’S EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE 5TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) OFFICE ADMINISTRATION GENERAL SHIVNARINE CHAITRAM SARASWATI VIDYA NIKETAN SCHOOL 5TH OFFICE ADMINISTRATION GENERAL ATISHTA SEENARINE SARASWATI VIDYA NIKETAN SCHOOL 5TH OFFICE ADMINISTRATION GENERAL CHAITRA SINGH SARASWATI VIDYA NIKETAN SCHOOL 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM BARBADOS, CAYMAN ISLANDS, JAMAICA, ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) PHYSICS GENERAL ANURADHA RAMSAROOP FRASER’S EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE 1ST (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) PRINCIPLES OF ACCOUNTS GENERAL SHANIA SATTAUR BRICKDAM SECONDARY SCHOOL 10TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) PRINCIPLES OF BUSINESS GENERAL CHIDIMA ANELE NURSE MORGAN’S LEARNING CENTRE 1ST PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT GENERAL JARED ERIN BOURNE J.C. CHANDISINGH SECONDARY SCHOOL 1ST PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT GENERAL HEMWATTIE HARRYPERSAUD J.C. CHANDISINGH SECONDARY SCHOOL 3RD PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT GENERAL KESHAV MANGAL J.C. CHANDISINGH SECONDARY SCHOOL 6TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM BELIZE.) PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT GENERAL JEUEL EROY BOURNE J.C. CHANDISINGH SECONDARY SCHOOL 8TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA, ST. LUCIA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO) PHYSICAL EDUCATION AND SPORT GENERAL AJAY KISSOON CHASE’S ACADEMIC FOUNDATION 1ST HUMAN AND SOCIAL BIOLOGY GENERAL KATHLEEN ADINA ADELA HAWKER CORENTYNE COMPREHENSIVE 2ND HUMAN AND SOCIAL BIOLOGY GENERAL MESHECH JORDAN ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 5TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM JAMAICA.) HUMAN AND SOCIAL BIOLOGY GENERAL CELINE MARIE FARINHA QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM BELIZE AND BARBADOS) HUMAN AND SOCIAL BIOLOGY GENERAL BHEDESH SANJAY PERSAUD QUEEN’S COLLEGE 7TH HUMAN AND SOCIAL BIOLOGY GENERAL ATISHTA SEENARINE SARASWATI VIDYA NIKETAN SCHOOL 1ST PORTUGUESE GENERAL ANALISA PERREIRA THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 2ND PORTUGUESE GENERAL BHEDESH PERSAUD QUEEN’S COLLEGE 3RD PORTUGUESE GENERAL SANDEEP MANGAL PRIVATE CANDIDATE 4TH PORTUGUESE GENERAL RHEMA RENNIE ST IGNATIUS SECONDARY SCHOOL 5TH PORTUGUESE GENERAL LORELEI KANHAI QUEEN’S COLLEGE 6TH PORTUGUESE GENERAL DIANNA PRINCE ST IGNATIUS SECONDARY SCHOOL 7TH PORTUGUESE GENERAL RICARDO RAM THE BISHOPS’ HIGH SCHOOL 8TH PORTUGUESE GENERAL CELINE FARINHA QUEEN’S COLLEGE 9TH PORTUGUESE GENERAL NATHAN BRASSE ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 10TH PORTUGUESE GENERAL ILYAAS HAMID ST STANISLAUS COLLEGE 1ST (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM BARBADOS AND JAMAICA.) FOOD, NUTRITION AND HEALTH TECHNICAL AJAY RAMGOLAM ST ROSE’S HIGH SCHOOL 7TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA, GRENADA AND ST. LUCIA.) FOOD, NUTRITION AND HEALTH TECHNICAL RACHEL BACCHUS PRIVATE CANDIDATE 1ST FAMILY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL SWASTI SAYTOO ANNA REGINA SECONDARY SCHOOL 1ST FAMILY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL DUVINA SEURATTAN ANNA REGINA SECONDARY SCHOOL 4TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA.) FAMILY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL TABITHA ALVES ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 4TH FAMILY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL LEANDRA SUKHNANDAN ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 8TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.) FAMILY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL EON FORTUNE ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 8TH FAMILY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL BRANDON JOSEPH ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 8TH FAMILY AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT TECHNICAL DIVINE ROSS ABRAM’S ZUIL SECONDARY SCHOOL 8TH (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA.) INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY ELECTRICAL REUBEN ALLI WEST DEMERARA SECONDARY SCHOOL 8TH INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY ELECTRICAL KHUSHI DWARKA WEST DEMERARA SECONDARY SCHOOL 3RD (SHARED WITH CANDIDATES FROM JAMAICA.) INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY BUILDING ANTHONY SUKRA NEW AMSTERDAM SECONDARY SCHOOL 6TH (SHARED WITH A CANDIDATE FROM ST. LUCIA.) INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY BUILDING BHOLANAUTH MANGROO HOPE SECONDARY SCHOOL