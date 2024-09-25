GUYOIL’s statement on the temporary closure of Providence Service Station

Yesterday, on September 24, 2024, at around 3:30 pm, a customer’s freight container truck collided with the canopy of the Guyana Oil Company (GUYOIL) Service Station in Providence.

Following an assessment of damages, it was determined that the environment posed a hazard to GUYOIL’s customers. As a result, the Providence Service Station will be temporarily closed for emergency repairs.

To ensure continued service, the GUYOIL Diamond location will now operate 24 hours a day to accommodate customers.

The management of The Guyana Oil Company Limited deeply regrets any inconvenience caused and is committed to expeditiously restoring service.

