GuySuCo’s largest sugar producing estate soars ahead of Weekly Production Target

Sugar production at the Albion/Port Mourant Estate, Guyana’s largest sugar producing Estate, managed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) continues to soar ahead with production as the Estate moves into its fifth week of the 1st Crop, 2021.

As of March 20, 2021, the Albion/Port Mourant Estate produced a total of 6,890 MT of sugar, achieving 92% of its targeted production for the crop to- date but intends to ramp up efforts aggressively to achieve its budgeted production targets.

This achievement comes immediately after the Estate’s second successful achievement of its weekly production target on March 20, 2021, having churned out a total of 2,021 MT of sugar, surpassing its weekly target of 1,999 by 22 MT. The Albion/Port Mourant Estate is tasked with 50.6% of the Corporation’s 1st Crop’s sugar production target of 42,608 MT.

According to Mohendranauth Budhram, Agriculture Manager of Albion/Port Mourant Estate, high workers’ moral along with several significant interventions made for this crop have boosted production output “Everyone working together as a team not only to achieve our sugar production target but also our tillage and replanting programmes. Achieving our Tillage and Replanting Programmes will pave the way for improved sugar production for the year 2022 and onwards.

The workers are very motivated and we have seen an improvement in both attendance and productivity, particularity from our Cane Harvesters. We have two gangs cutting for Bell Loading operations where over 300 punts are being loaded daily, which has contributed significantly towards enhancing cane supply to the factory; thus, enabling us to achieve two weekly production targets so far.”

Since the commencement of 1st Crop 2021, especially during the period March 14 -19, 2021, one week after the successful achievement of its weekly performance target on March 6, 2021, the Estate recorded an average of 66% harvesters’ attendance for the week; however, for the latter three days of the period, same had increased to over 80%.

Budhram further pointed out that workers at the Estate are jubilant about the use of the Billet Harvester, which coupled with improvements in the cane transport route, have also resulted in reduced time taken to transport the harvested cane to the factory (Burn to Grinding Interval). This, he explained, has resulted in less tonnage of harvested sugar cane required to produce higher tonnages of sugar (TC/TS) “Our TC/TS continues to get better and a major contributing factor towards this has been our improved BGI. The factory must also be singled out for achieving 142.5 grinding hours for week ending March 20, 2021 and all Factory Staff and workers must also be commended.”

Meanwhile, the Management of GuySuCo wishes to congratulate the Management, Staff and Workers of Albion/Port Mourant Estate for being the only Estate to achieve its weekly sugar production target for week ending March 20, 2021.

All employees are urged to continue to give of their best so that more weekly sugar production targets can be achieved and in the process gaining additional income.

The two other grinding Estates (Blairmont and Uitvlugt) have also achieved their weekly productions targets on two occasions, thus far, for the First Crop of 2021.

